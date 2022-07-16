Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 2,644 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,371,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $700,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $41.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNFI. CL King began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.