Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys New Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Photronics by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Photronics by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Photronics

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $38,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,671.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $111,980 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Price Performance

PLAB opened at $19.28 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.37 million. Photronics had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Photronics’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLAB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Photronics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Photronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.