Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Medifast by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the first quarter valued at $277,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast Stock Up 2.0 %

MED stock opened at $171.83 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.67 and a twelve month high of $295.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.91.

Medifast Announces Dividend

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.03. Medifast had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 81.42%. The company had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.20 million. Research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.79%.

Insider Activity at Medifast

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Chard bought 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $183.25 per share, with a total value of $78,980.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,900,583.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel R. Chard purchased 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $183.25 per share, for a total transaction of $78,980.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,900,583.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $183.25 per share, with a total value of $57,723.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,521.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MED. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Medifast from $341.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

