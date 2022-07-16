Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,267 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $82.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.32. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $78.40 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HZNP. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.10.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total transaction of $5,735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $120,330.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $2,664,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,754,667.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total transaction of $5,735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,330.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,844 shares of company stock worth $17,599,129 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

