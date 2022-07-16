Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,682,000 after purchasing an additional 23,949 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 418,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,541,000 after buying an additional 76,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 7.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 240,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,586,000 after acquiring an additional 16,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHE opened at $502.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $539.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $481.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.38.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $530.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.08 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 41.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.43%.

In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.38, for a total value of $2,001,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,439,725.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.79, for a total value of $1,460,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,332,485.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.38, for a total transaction of $2,001,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,439,725.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,694 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,986 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

