Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $350,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SOFI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 113.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 163.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

SOFI opened at $6.29 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.39.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,831,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,035,102.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,831,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,035,102.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey M. Schwartz bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,038. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 257,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,711 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

