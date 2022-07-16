Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $363,000 Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 574.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,014 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 59.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Zendesk by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Zendesk by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $528,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $528,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,173,760.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 92,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,294,946 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.12.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $74.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average of $101.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.04. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.16 and a 12 month high of $153.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.15). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

