Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $395,000 Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Unity Software by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.37. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $224,998.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,748,100.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,338 shares of company stock worth $2,394,305 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on U shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Unity Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.