Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $436,000 Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,898 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Roku were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 576.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Roku by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Roku by 156.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Roku from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.16.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,262.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $85.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.52 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.63 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.91 and a 200-day moving average of $121.21.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

