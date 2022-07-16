Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $448,000 Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 164.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in CarMax by 27.4% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in CarMax by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in CarMax by 16.1% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.89.

CarMax Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of KMX opened at $91.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.37 and a one year high of $155.98. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

