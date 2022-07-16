Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $452,000 Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Toro were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the first quarter valued at $1,405,000. Tobam boosted its position in Toro by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at about $623,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Insider Transactions at Toro

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $317,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $128,055.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $317,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,462 shares of company stock worth $1,856,537. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toro Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

TTC opened at $79.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day moving average of $86.76. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.