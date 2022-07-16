Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $620,000 Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SONO. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at $69,126,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,263,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,576 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,559,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,876 shares during the last quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,744,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sonos by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,258,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $1,674,633.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,172,434.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $3,906,691.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,525.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $1,674,633.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,172,434.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,992 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,959. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonos Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $19.13 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $42.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $399.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.40 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SONO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

About Sonos

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.