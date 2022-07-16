Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $636,000 Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 138.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,226 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 271.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LPX opened at $57.81 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day moving average of $66.17.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.54. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.31%.

LPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

