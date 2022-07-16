Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $740,000 Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 262.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,636 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,650 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,991,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,581,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,239,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,869 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,030,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,309,000 after acquiring an additional 234,588 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.12.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN opened at $12.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour bought 14,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,766,913.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

