Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $765,000 Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,386 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 144.5% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,422,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 840,868 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GrafTech International by 8,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 631,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after buying an additional 623,556 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $7,098,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in GrafTech International by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,300,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after acquiring an additional 387,092 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,961,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,029,000 after acquiring an additional 382,268 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EAF. Citigroup cut GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

EAF opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 557.82% and a net margin of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.55%.

About GrafTech International

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.