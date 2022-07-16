Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $850,000 Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,124 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Archrock worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $7.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $10.44.

Archrock Announces Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter. Archrock had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 341.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archrock news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 3,318 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $33,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,730,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,976,666.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,764. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Archrock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

