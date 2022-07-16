Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,216,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,776,000 after purchasing an additional 711,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702,693 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,822,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,158,000 after acquiring an additional 379,862 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,163,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,255,000 after acquiring an additional 269,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,261,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,965,000 after acquiring an additional 178,361 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:MPW opened at $15.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

