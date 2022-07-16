Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 195.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 29,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $2,641,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 36,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. William Blair lowered Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $78.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Stock Up 3.6 %

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $827,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

TDOC opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $156.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $565.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.