Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 7,566.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 90.1% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,405,000 after purchasing an additional 73,732 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.76.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $145.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 0.80. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.71) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.