Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 15,554.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PODD. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 32.4% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $45,014,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Insulet by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Insulet by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $232.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.98. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.91 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.67.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

