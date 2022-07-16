Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 411.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE:RCL opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $98.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.10.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.