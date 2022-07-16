Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $317,000 in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 483,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,297,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 455,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,310,000 after acquiring an additional 16,665 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 375,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,027,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 355,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.25.

Shares of PIPR opened at $107.25 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $193.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.44 and a 200 day moving average of $133.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $361.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.34 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.52%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

