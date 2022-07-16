Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.69.
Seagen Stock Performance
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $127,775.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,443.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $127,775.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,443.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $46,038.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,445.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,895 shares of company stock valued at $11,250,285 over the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Seagen
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seagen (SGEN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.