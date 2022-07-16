Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New $328,000 Investment in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Lantheus by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Lantheus by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 137,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 406,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNTH has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lantheus Stock Performance

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 12,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $751,168.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,115 shares in the company, valued at $42,534,086.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 12,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $751,168.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,534,086.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $89,065.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,569.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,510 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $70.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -123.95, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.60. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.30 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 19.83%. The business’s revenue was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.