Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New $564,000 Investment in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Resolute Forest Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RFP. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 417.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Resolute Forest Products Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:RFP opened at $20.14 on Friday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Resolute Forest Products ( NYSE:RFP Get Rating ) (TSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RFP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

About Resolute Forest Products

(Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.