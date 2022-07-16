Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE CSL opened at $255.01 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $189.79 and a 1 year high of $275.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.39 and a 200 day moving average of $242.35.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.72. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 10.49%. Research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

