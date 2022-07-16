Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 1,470 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,006,000 after purchasing an additional 42,396 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 537,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 477,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,177,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 439,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,368,000 after acquiring an additional 139,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $46,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Stock Down 10.2 %

OAS stock opened at $109.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.86. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $181.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.84 and a 200 day moving average of $139.61.

Oasis Petroleum Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Oasis Petroleum

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous dividend of $2.94. Oasis Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.64%.

In related news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,500 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $225.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.50.

Oasis Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

As of July 1, 2022, Oasis Petroleum Inc was acquired by Whiting Petroleum Corporation, in a reverse merger transaction. Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States.

Featured Stories

