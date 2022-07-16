Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 1,587 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 141,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,634,000 after buying an additional 19,173 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Trading Up 0.5 %

LDOS stock opened at $98.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.82.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.71.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $747,052.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,695,700.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $747,052.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,089 shares of company stock worth $1,548,441 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

