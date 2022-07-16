Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 4,273 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 10,422.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.85.

Insider Activity

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $119.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average is $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.