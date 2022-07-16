Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 937 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 13,385.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 37.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager bought 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $266.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.75 and its 200-day moving average is $316.70. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.01 and a 1 year high of $498.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.78.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

