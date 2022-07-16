Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases New Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 785.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 99,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 88,550 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2,546.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 67,006 shares during the period.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $95,964.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,986,651.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $95,964.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,986,651.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $228,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,373. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,789 shares of company stock worth $535,214 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

CDAY opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average is $64.45. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $83.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.33.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

