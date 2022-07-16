Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases New Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WIRE. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $105.06 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $65.98 and a 52 week high of $151.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $5.58. The business had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.63 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 52.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

WIRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

