Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases New Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,456 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $81.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.28. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $65.66 and a 52 week high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.66 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 19.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.23 per share, with a total value of $456,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,575.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

