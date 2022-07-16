Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases New Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of Standard Motor Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter worth about $861,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 532.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standard Motor Products

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $256,905.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 686,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,229,341.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $114,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,665.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,650 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $256,905.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 686,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,229,341.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. MKM Partners started coverage on Standard Motor Products in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

SMP opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $996.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average of $44.49. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $55.09.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.30 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

