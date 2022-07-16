Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 10,744 Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,685,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BY opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $901.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.61. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $29.15.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $78.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 28.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.88%.

Insider Activity at Byline Bancorp

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Ana Casanueva sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $61,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,001.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $252,865.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ana Casanueva sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $61,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,001.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $113,145 and sold 23,622 shares valued at $586,398. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

