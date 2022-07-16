Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 5,177 Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,823,000 after purchasing an additional 228,256 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 76.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 329,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,859,000 after purchasing an additional 142,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,222,000 after purchasing an additional 110,764 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $7,016,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $6,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACLS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $56.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.40. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $83.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.65.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

