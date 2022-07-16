Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in ExlService by 414.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXLS. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen cut their price target on ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $145.69 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $156.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.25 and its 200 day moving average is $135.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. ExlService had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

