Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 211.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 51.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 63,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $4,504,227.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,579,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 128,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,661.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 63,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $4,504,227.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 186,216 shares of company stock worth $13,088,279 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCI opened at $69.75 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $55.41 and a 1 year high of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $394.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

