Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Okta were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Okta by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Okta by 24.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta stock opened at $94.02 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $276.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day moving average is $141.81.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Okta to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Okta from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.04.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,542 shares of company stock worth $1,328,627. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

