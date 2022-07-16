Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 34,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Terreno Realty by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 40.4% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 239.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period.

In other Terreno Realty news, CEO W Blake Baird acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,656,064. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Terreno Realty to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

TRNO opened at $56.47 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $54.51 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.80%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

