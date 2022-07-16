Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 12,019 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,019 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,097,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,353,000 after buying an additional 343,801 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,824,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,215,000 after buying an additional 398,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,930,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,610,000 after acquiring an additional 93,847 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,183,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,254,000 after acquiring an additional 170,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $106.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.93.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of CZR opened at $37.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.27. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather acquired 16,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,570 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

