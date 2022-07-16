Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 176,098 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,098 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at $37,653,000. FPR Partners LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,693,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 266.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,004 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,273,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,551,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,359 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $12.41.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 0.99%. Research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QRTEA shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

