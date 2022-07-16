Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,829 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,438 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Lyft by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Lyft by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $12.94 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $57.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.88.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The business’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LYFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

