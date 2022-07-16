Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,952 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,903.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,045,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after buying an additional 1,019,581 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,162,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,602,000 after purchasing an additional 962,656 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,315,000 after purchasing an additional 523,997 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,969,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,236,000 after purchasing an additional 455,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,393,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $45.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.36. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $75.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.73.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

See Also

