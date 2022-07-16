Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 22,799 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,799 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,088,000 after acquiring an additional 173,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 798,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,434,000 after purchasing an additional 323,442 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 665,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 99,427 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 424,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 217,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,872,000. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSIG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

BrightSphere Investment Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $17.60 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $729.08 million, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 156.79% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

