Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 3,753 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in FOX were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of FOX by 894.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in FOX by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in FOX by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in FOX by 8,821.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.53. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.99. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $40.91.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded FOX to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

