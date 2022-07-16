Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 81 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $416,128,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 526.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,111,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,390,000 after purchasing an additional 933,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,997,000 after purchasing an additional 845,015 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $87,809,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,968,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,260,000 after purchasing an additional 344,300 shares during the period.

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.6 %

SUI stock opened at $160.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.50 and a 200-day moving average of $176.35. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.64 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 113.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 target price on Sun Communities in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

