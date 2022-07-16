Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 8,640 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,640 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 45.8% in the first quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price target on Entergy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Warburg Research set a $177.00 price objective on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price objective on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.93.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $30,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,824 shares of company stock worth $1,327,908 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock opened at $110.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.91 and a 200-day moving average of $113.30. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

