Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $289,000 Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,179 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Pure Storage by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,781,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $755,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 65,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.90.

Pure Storage Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.68 and a beta of 1.38. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

