Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $533,000 Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Capri by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,483,000 after buying an additional 723,007 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Capri by 1,404.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 579,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after buying an additional 541,363 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $27,607,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $22,719,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its position in Capri by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 883,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,315,000 after buying an additional 277,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CPRI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Capri from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.69.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.64.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

